Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:10 PM

Pentagon Reports 6,213 COVID-19 Cases, 26 Deaths - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The US Defense Department on Friday said it had counted 6,213 coronavirus cases and 26 deaths among its service members, contractors and related civilians since the start of the outbreak.

A total of 3,919 US military staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus to date, and 1,239 have recovered, the Pentagon said in a press release.

The death toll stands at 26, including two service members, it added.

As of Friday, the United States has confirmed more than 880,000 COVID-91 cases and 50,100 deaths related to the disease, according to a tally from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

