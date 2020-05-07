Pentagon Reports 67 New COVID-19 Cases for Total of 5,086 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) An additional 67 US military service members have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 5,086, the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.

The Defense Department said 113 service members have been hospitalized and 1,913 have recovered from the viral infection.

The Defense Department also reported 2,616 COVID-19 cases among its civilian employees, adding that 144 of them have been hospitalized and 1,148 others have recovered.

No new COVID-19-related fatalities have been reported and the totals stands at 27.

The United States has confirmed more than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases with more than 73,500 COVID-19-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.