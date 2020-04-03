UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:05 PM

Pentagon Reports 7 COVID-19 Deaths, 1,746 Cases Among US Servicemen, Others - Statement

The number confirmed cases among service members, civilian personal and contractors who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased to 1,746 and the number of deaths has risen to seven, the US Defense Department said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The number confirmed cases among service members, civilian personal and contractors who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased to 1,746 and the number of deaths has risen to seven, the US Defense Department said in a press release on Friday.

There are 1,063 positive cases of COVID-19 among US service members with one death, the release said.

In addition, 121 defense contractors have tested positive and three have died, the release also said.

The total number of infected civilians has increased to 562 with three deaths, the release added.

As of Friday morning, the United States has more than 245,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more than 6,000 related deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

