Pentagon Reports 7,100 Coronavirus Cases Among Its Soldiers, Civilians - Fact Sheet

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among the US armed forces, including family members, civilian staff and contractors has surpassed 7,100, the Department of Defense said on Friday

According to the Defense Department's updated COVID-19 fact sheet, the total number of cases now stands at 7,145.

The Defense Department revealed no new fatalities, and the total death toll still stands at 27.

The number of people hospitalized remains at 284, while 2,336 have recovered.

The United States had recorded a total of 1,070,620 COVID-19 cases, according to JHU's data.

