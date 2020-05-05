Pentagon Reports 7,434 COVID-19 Cases Among Its Soldiers, Civilians - Fact Sheet

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US armed forces, including soldiers, family members, civilian staff and contractors has surpassed 7,400, the Department of Defense said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US armed forces, including soldiers, family members, civilian staff and contractors has surpassed 7,400, the Department of Defense said on Monday.

According to the Defense Department's updated COVID-19 fact sheet, the total number of cases now stands at 7,434.

The Defense Department revealed no new fatalities, and the total death toll still stands at 27, while 2,868 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection and 290 remain hospitalized.

Of the total number of 4,912 servicemen who have tested positive for COVID-19, 1,032 are in the US Army, 338 in the Air Force, 428 in the Marine Corps and 2,063 in the NAVY.

The United States had recorded a total of 1,161,804 COVID-19 cases, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.