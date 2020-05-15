Pentagon Reports 77 New Coronavirus Cases Within US MIlitary, Total Increases to 8,374

The US Department of Defense reported on Friday 77 new coronavirus cases among US service members, their families and civilian workers

The cumulative number of cases now stands at 8,374 with no new deaths, the Defense Department said in a release.

The deaths tally still stands at 27, the release said.

A total of 275 infected individuals have been hospitalized for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and nearly 3,950 have recovered, the release said.

Of the 77 new cases, 26 were reported among US service members, bringing the total to 5,526, the release said.

To date, 120 US service members have been hospitalized and 2,550 have recovered, the release added.