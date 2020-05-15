UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Reports 77 New Coronavirus Cases Within US MIlitary, Total Increases To 8,374

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 09:59 PM

Pentagon Reports 77 New Coronavirus Cases Within US MIlitary, Total Increases to 8,374

The US Department of Defense reported on Friday 77 new coronavirus cases among US service members, their families and civilian workers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The US Department of Defense reported on Friday 77 new coronavirus cases among US service members, their families and civilian workers.

The cumulative number of cases now stands at 8,374 with no new deaths, the Defense Department said in a release.

The deaths tally still stands at 27, the release said.

A total of 275 infected individuals have been hospitalized for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and nearly 3,950 have recovered, the release said.

Of the 77 new cases, 26 were reported among US service members, bringing the total to 5,526, the release said.

To date, 120 US service members have been hospitalized and 2,550 have recovered, the release added.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

1 hour ago

Russia launches virus antibody testing, says footb ..

23 seconds ago

US Capital Area Registers First Decline in New COV ..

24 seconds ago

COVID-19 Tally in Singapore Grows by 793 Amid Lock ..

27 seconds ago

US Special Envoy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister ..

29 seconds ago

US Expects to Have One or More COVID-19 Vaccines b ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.