Pentagon Reports 82 New Coronavirus Cases

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The US Department of Defense reported on Tuesday 82 new coronavirus cases, bringing to 340 the number of its infected servicemen and civilians, one of whom succumbed to the disease.

According to a COVID-19 Fact Sheet, distributed to the media daily, among the military there are 174 cases, an increase of 41 since last reporting.

The figure includes 17 recovered patients. The rest are civilians, dependents and contractors.

Last Sunday, the Department of Defense reported its first coronavirus death, a contractor of over 60 who had worked outside the Pentagon building.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, there are 46,548 confirmed disease cases in the US with 592 deaths from COVID-19.