Pentagon Reports 82 New COVID-19 Cases In US Military For Total Of 3,578 - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:45 PM

The Department of Defense said in a press release on Wednesday that 82 additional military personnel have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 3,578

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The Department of Defense said in a press release on Wednesday that 82 additional military personnel have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 3,578.

Eighty-five US service members are currently hospitalized and 1,073 have recovered from the infection, the Defense Department said.

In addition, the Defense Department also reported 77 new COVID-19 cases among civilians within its ranks for an overall total of 5,734.

Two new deaths were also reported among the civilians within the Defense Department, bringing the death toll to 25, the release said.

The United States has confirmed more than 826,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 45,000 deaths as a result of the infection or in combination with underlying causes, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

