Pentagon Reports 8,636 Novel Coronavirus Cases Among Its Soldiers, Civilians - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 08:52 PM

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the US armed forces, including soldiers, family members, civilian staff and contractors, has surpassed 8,600, the Department of Defense said in an updated fact sheet on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus cases in the US armed forces, including soldiers, family members, civilian staff and contractors, has surpassed 8,600, the Department of Defense said in an updated fact sheet on Monday.

The Defense Department also said 4,342 of the infected individuals have recovered while the death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased by one to 28.

The US Navy reported 2,294 novel coronavirus cases followed by the Army with 1,217 cases, the National Guard with 1,158 cases, the Marine Corps with 491 cases and the Air Force with 449 cases, the fact sheet revealed.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has exceeded 1,487,400 with 89, 567 COVID-19-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

