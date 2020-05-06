Pentagon Reports 92 New COVID-19 Cases for Total of 7,526 - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The US Department of Defense is reporting 92 new COVID-19 cases among its service members, family members and civilian workers, the Pentagon revealed in a press release on Tuesday.

To date, the Defense Department has a total of 7,526 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths caused by the disease.

A total of 4,967 US service members have contracted the disease, with 100 currently hospitalized and 1,844 recoveries reported, the release said.

The United States, as of Tuesday afternoon, has about 1.18 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 69,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.