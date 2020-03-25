UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Reports 94 New Coronavirus Cases Among Its Servicemen, Civilians - Fact Sheet

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:11 PM

Pentagon Reports 94 New Coronavirus Cases among Its Servicemen, Civilians - Fact Sheet

The US Department of Defense on Wednesday reported 94 new coronavirus cases, bringing to 435 the number of its infected servicemen and civilians, one of whom died of the disease

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The US Department of Defense on Wednesday reported 94 new coronavirus cases, bringing to 435 the number of its infected servicemen and civilians, one of whom died of the disease.

According to a Covid-19 fact sheet distributed to the media daily, among the military there are 227 cases, an increase of 53 since the last reporting.

The figure includes 19 recovered patients. The rest are civilian personnel, dependents and contractors.

Last Sunday, the Department of Defense reported its first coronavirus death, a contractor of over 60 who had worked outside the Pentagon building.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, there are 55,243 confirmed disease cases in the US with 802 deaths from COVID-19.

Related Topics

Pentagon Died Sunday Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Ambulance affirms readiness to cope with ..

13 minutes ago

Treatment of COVID-19 patients: Punjab Healthcare ..

1 minute ago

Sanctions for Coronavirus Fake News Likely to Incl ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Lithuania Rises by 2 to 4 - ..

2 minutes ago

AJK police rounded up 176 for violating lock down ..

5 minutes ago

Meeting decides to issue special permit to grocery ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.