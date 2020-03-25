Pentagon Reports 94 New Coronavirus Cases among Its Servicemen, Civilians - Fact Sheet

The US Department of Defense on Wednesday reported 94 new coronavirus cases, bringing to 435 the number of its infected servicemen and civilians, one of whom died of the disease

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The US Department of Defense on Wednesday reported 94 new coronavirus cases, bringing to 435 the number of its infected servicemen and civilians, one of whom died of the disease.

According to a Covid-19 fact sheet distributed to the media daily, among the military there are 227 cases, an increase of 53 since the last reporting.

The figure includes 19 recovered patients. The rest are civilian personnel, dependents and contractors.

Last Sunday, the Department of Defense reported its first coronavirus death, a contractor of over 60 who had worked outside the Pentagon building.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, there are 55,243 confirmed disease cases in the US with 802 deaths from COVID-19.