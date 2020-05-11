UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Reports Number Of COVID-19 Among Its Ranks Cases Exceeds 8,000 - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 08:18 PM

Pentagon Reports Number of COVID-19 Among Its Ranks Cases Exceeds 8,000 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The US Department of Defense said in a press release on Monday that the total number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among its ranks in has exceeded 8,000.

The Defense Department reported in the release 8,046 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among US service members, their families and its civilian workers.

The number of infected individuals that have been hospitalized is 267 and 3,464 have recovered from the infection, the release said.

No new deaths have been reported as the total death count stands at 27, the release also said.

Of the total of number of COVID-19 cases, the number of service members that have contracted the virus is 5,036, the release added.

The United States has more than 1.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 80,000 deaths caused by the disease as of Monday morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

