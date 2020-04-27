Pentagon Reports Number of COVID-19 Cases Increase to 6,568 With 27 Deaths - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The US Department of Defense on Monday reported that the number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among service members, contractors and related civilians has increased to 6,568 with a death toll of 27 since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 4,213 US military service members are infected with the virus, 91 are currently hospitalized and 1,258 have recovered, the Defense Department said in a press release.

Overall, the Defense Department has reported 2,044 recoveries from COVID-19, indicating new 355 recovery cases and one new death since Friday.

The United States has more than 967,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and about 55,000 deaths caused by the disease as of Monday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.