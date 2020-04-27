UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Reports Number Of COVID-19 Cases Increase To 6,568 With 27 Deaths - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 08:40 PM

Pentagon Reports Number of COVID-19 Cases Increase to 6,568 With 27 Deaths - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The US Department of Defense on Monday reported that the number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among service members, contractors and related civilians has increased to 6,568 with a death toll of 27 since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 4,213 US military service members are infected with the virus, 91 are currently hospitalized and 1,258 have recovered, the Defense Department said in a press release.

Overall, the Defense Department has reported 2,044 recoveries from COVID-19, indicating new 355 recovery cases and one new death since Friday.

The United States has more than 967,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and about 55,000 deaths caused by the disease as of Monday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COV ..

58 minutes ago

Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for three years

1 hour ago

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, Korean Defence Minister discuss defenc ..

2 hours ago

Fasting can boost your Immune System & Health

2 hours ago

Japanese Ambassador calls on Food Security Ministe ..

27 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.