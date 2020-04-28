UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Reports Number Of COVID-19 Cases Increase To 6,648 With 27 Deaths

Tue 28th April 2020

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US armed forces, including family members, civilian staff and contractors, has exceeded 6,600 with a total of 27 deaths, the Department of Defense said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US armed forces, including family members, civilian staff and contractors, has exceeded 6,600 with a total of 27 deaths, the Department of Defense said on Thursday.

According to the Defense Department's updates COVID-19 fact sheet, the total number of cases has increased to 6,648 of which 276 are hospitalized and 2,107 have recovered.

The Defense Department fact sheet revealed that the death toll from complications due to the COVID-19 infection is 27.

The United States has confirmed 988,469 CVID-19 cases, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

