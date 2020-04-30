Pentagon Reports Number of COVID-19 Cases Rises by 106 to 6,754

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:01 AM

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US armed forces, including family members, civilian staff and contractors, has increased by 106 over the past day, the Department of Defense said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US armed forces, including family members, civilian staff and contractors, has increased by 106 over the past day, the Department of Defense said on Thursday.

According to the Defense Department's updated COVID-19 fact sheet, the total number of cases now 6,754 as compared to 6,648 on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized stands at 283, while 2,176 have recovered.

The United States has confirmed 1,014,568 CVID-19 cases, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

