Pentagon Reports Number Of Novel Coronavirus Cases Among Servicemembers Approaches 5,500

Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:23 PM

The number of novel coronavirus infections among US military servicemembers approaches 5,500, while the total number including infections among families, contractors and civilian personnel has increased to 8,297, the US Department of Defense announced in a fact sheet on Thursday

The Defense Department also said 3,832 of the infected individuals have recovered while the death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to stay at 27.

The US Navy reported 2,191 cases followed by the Army with 1,157 cases, the National Guard with 1,096 cases, the Marine Corps with 479 cases and the Air Force with 431 cases, the fact sheet revealed.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 4.3 million people across the world with 297,000 COVID-19-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus resource Center. More than 1.5 million COVID-19 patients have fully recovered.

