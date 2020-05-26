UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Reports Over 9,000 Infected With Novel Coronavirus With 35-Related Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:40 PM

Pentagon Reports Over 9,000 Infected With Novel Coronavirus With 35-Related Deaths

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus cases in the US armed forces, including soldiers, family members, civilian staff and contractors, has surpassed 9,000 and the number of related deaths has increased to 35, the Department of Defense said on Tuesday.

According to an updated fact sheet, the Defense Department said the total number of cases now stands at 9,173, and 410 of them have been hospitalized for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 5,114 have recovered.

The United States has more than 1,665,000 novel coronavirus cases with 98,228 fatalities, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University.

Of the total number of infections, the Navy has reported 2,376 cases, the Army 1,315 cases, the National Guard 1,278 cases, the Marine Corps 543 cases, the Air Force 475 cases and the various Defense Department agencies have reported 131 cases.

Related Topics

Army United States Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

3 hours ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

Russia reports highest single-day rise in coronavi ..

5 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 28,000 additiona ..

5 hours ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

7 hours ago

Spain calls for common EU on cross-border movement

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.