Pentagon Reports Over 9,000 Infected With Novel Coronavirus With 35-Related Deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus cases in the US armed forces, including soldiers, family members, civilian staff and contractors, has surpassed 9,000 and the number of related deaths has increased to 35, the Department of Defense said on Tuesday.

According to an updated fact sheet, the Defense Department said the total number of cases now stands at 9,173, and 410 of them have been hospitalized for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 5,114 have recovered.

The United States has more than 1,665,000 novel coronavirus cases with 98,228 fatalities, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University.

Of the total number of infections, the Navy has reported 2,376 cases, the Army 1,315 cases, the National Guard 1,278 cases, the Marine Corps 543 cases, the Air Force 475 cases and the various Defense Department agencies have reported 131 cases.