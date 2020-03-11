Pentagon Research Agency DARPA Applies Artificial Intelligence to Aerial Dogfights

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The United States seeks to develop artificial intelligence algorithms for aerial dogfights to be tested first on drones and then on piloted aircraft, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"DARPA is soliciting innovative proposals for the Air Combat Evolution (ACE) Program," the release said. "The ACE program aims to increase warfighter trust in combat autonomy by automating aerial within-visual-range (WVR) maneuvering, colloquially known as a dogfight, using progressively more realistic platforms.

"

DARPA said it plans to initially test artificial intelligence dogfighting software with modeling and simulations before graduating to combat between unmanned aircraft. But the effort will culminate with piloted aircraft, the release added.

DARPA is a Defense Department agency that specializes in developing futuristic technology. Past DARPA inventions include the internet and GPS navigation, among others.