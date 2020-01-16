Pentagon Research Projects Agency Orders New Hypersonic Glide Missile - Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The US Department of Defense has ordered a new offensive hypersonic glide missile system capable of penetrating state-of-the-art air defense systems around the world, Lockheed Martin said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded Lockheed Martin a $31.9 million contract for the Operational Fires (OpFires) Phase 3 Weapon System Integration program," the release said.

Lockheed Martin explained the program has the goal of developing an innovative ground-launched system that will allow a hypersonic boost glide missile system to penetrate modern enemy air defenses and rapidly engage time-sensitive targets.

"Lockheed Martin, DARPA and the US Army aims to develop and demonstrate an innovative, ground-launched, mobile, integrated weapon system that leverages DARPA-funded propulsion solutions and hypersonic boost glide technology," the release said.

Phase 3 of the program will take the design from the initial requirements development through the Critical Design Review in late 2021, integrated flight testing is scheduled to begin in 2022 with component and subsystem tests projected to take place next year, the release added.