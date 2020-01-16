UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Research Projects Agency Orders New Hypersonic Glide Missile - Lockheed Martin

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:00 AM

Pentagon Research Projects Agency Orders New Hypersonic Glide Missile - Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The US Department of Defense has ordered a new offensive hypersonic glide missile system capable of penetrating state-of-the-art air defense systems around the world, Lockheed Martin said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded Lockheed Martin a $31.9 million contract for the Operational Fires (OpFires) Phase 3 Weapon System Integration program," the release said.

Lockheed Martin explained the program has the goal of developing an innovative ground-launched system that will allow a hypersonic boost glide missile system to penetrate modern enemy air defenses and rapidly engage time-sensitive targets.

"Lockheed Martin, DARPA and the US Army aims to develop and demonstrate an innovative, ground-launched, mobile, integrated weapon system that leverages DARPA-funded propulsion solutions and hypersonic boost glide technology," the release said.

Phase 3 of the program will take the design from the initial requirements development through the Critical Design Review in late 2021, integrated flight testing is scheduled to begin in 2022 with component and subsystem tests projected to take place next year, the release added.

Related Topics

World Army Technology Mobile From Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

56 seconds ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Algerian Minister of F ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Algerian Minister of ..

1 hour ago

Historic French strike stunted growth: central ban ..

56 minutes ago

Minister directs new research projects on South Pu ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.