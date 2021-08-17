Pentagon Restoring Environment For Flights From Afghanistan To Continue - US State Dept.
Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 02:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The Defense Department is working to restore the safe environment for flights to and from Afghanistan can continue, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.
"The Department of Defense is working to restore safe and secure environment so that military and commercial flights can resume," Price said during a press briefing on Monday.