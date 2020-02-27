Pentagon Resumes Training of Saudi Flight Students After December Killings - US Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The training of Saudi flight students in the United States has resumed for the first time since a Saudi officer shot dead US naval aviation students in December, the US Navy said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Saudi Arabian International Military Students (IMS) resumed flight training [on] February 25, after the Navy satisfied the requirements set forth by the Secretary of Defense," the Navy said. "Updates to Navy policy include a new regulation prohibiting the possession of personally owned firearms by IMS.

"

Under the revised policy, the Navy is limiting access by all foreign nationals to assigned facilities and installations, the statement added.

Ens. Joshua Kaleb Watson, Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham and Airmen Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters were killed by Royal Saudi Air Force 2nd Lieutenant Ahmed Mohammed Alshamran on December 6 in a classroom building at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

In January, 21 Saudi students were ejected from the training for possessing jihadist material and child pornography, Attorney General William Barr stated at that time.