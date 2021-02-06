UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Reviewing Doha Agreement On Afghanistan - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The US Defense Department is currently reviewing the Doha deal on Afghanistan, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

"We are reviewing what we are doing in Afghanistan, we are reviewing the Doha agreement, we are reviewing the compliance with the Doha agreement," Kirby said.

Kirby said Washington has recommitted to a political solution, and pointed out that there is no military solution to the conflict.

The US-Taliban deal signed in February of last year requires the US to withdraw all forces in exchange for counterterrorism assurances. However, US officials have said the Taliban have failed to split from al-Qaeda as required by the agreement.

A Taliban official last week said they will shoot any Americans who remain in Afghanistan beyond the exit date.

The Trump administration reduced troop levels in Afghanistan from 14,000 to 2,500.

