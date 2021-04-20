Pentagon Reviewing National Guard Request From Washington Mayor - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby confirmed on Monday that the mayor of Washington, DC has requested the Defense Department to authorize the deployment of National Guard troops to the nation's capital.

"On the [Washington] DC Guard request, I know that there is a request that the Army is looking at right now," Kirby said in a press briefing.

Kirby said details of the request will be available if the deployment is authorized.

Earlier on Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser said she requested assistance from the National Guard ahead of the conclusion of the court trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd last May.

Chauvin's trial entered the closing arguments phase on Monday with a verdict expected as early as this week. He faces three charges - second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter - and if found guilty faces a maximum punishment of 40, 25 and ten years in prison, respectively.

Bower said the Washington, DC authorities have been preparing for several weeks for possible unrest in anticipation of the verdict in the Cauvin case.