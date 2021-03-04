Pentagon Reviewing US Capitol Police Request to Extend National Guard Stay for 2 Months

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The US Defense Department is reviewing a request from US Capitol Police to extend the National Guard deployment at the Capitol for two more months, a Pentagon official told Sputnik on Thursday.

"I can tell you the Department of Defense has received a request for continued support from the US Capitol Police, and is currently reviewing that request," the official said.