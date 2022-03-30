UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says 10 F-18 Fighter Jets, 200 Troops Redeployed To Lithuania

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Pentagon Says 10 F-18 Fighter Jets, 200 Troops Redeployed to Lithuania

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The United States has redeployed 10 F-18 fighter jets and at least 200 troops to Lithuania after completing an exercise in Norway, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"You've all been tracking a Marine Corps exercise Cold Response up in Norway.

I can tell you that a command-and-control unit from marine air control group 28, which is based at Cherry Point has now been repositioned to Lithuania. That's about 200 people. So, they finished the exercise. They're in Lithuania now and about 10 Marine Corps F-18 Hornets from Beaufort, South Carolina and a couple of Marine Corps C-130s are now going to be repositioned to Eastern Europe," Kirby said during a press briefing.

