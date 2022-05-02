UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says 14 Flights With Military Aid For Ukraine Arrived Over Last 24 Hours

Pentagon Says 14 Flights With Military Aid for Ukraine Arrived Over Last 24 Hours

There have been 14 flights with military assistance for Ukraine from the continental United States and 23 flights from other five countries over the last 24 hours, a senior US defense official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) There have been 14 flights with military assistance for Ukraine from the continental United States and 23 flights from other five countries over the last 24 hours, a senior US defense official said on Monday.

"Over the last 24 (hours), there were 14 flights arriving in the region from the United States and in the next 24 hours we are looking at about 11 more flights from CONUS (continental United States) to go into the region," the official said during a press briefing. "From other nations in the last 24 hours, there have been 23 deliveries via airlift from five separate, different nations received, again, at locations in the region outside Ukraine."

