UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Says 18 US Service Members Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Pentagon Says 18 US Service Members Tested Positive for Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Pentagon has confirmed that eighteen US service members have tested positive for the coronavirus, Joint Staff Surgeon Paul Friedrichs told reporters on Monday.

"495 total [coronavirus] tests have been done as of yesterday morning," Friedrichs said.

"How many service members have tested positive, I am tracking 15 service members as of 5:00 this morning [EST]... [then] this came out at 7:00 in the morning, and it was 18."

Friedrichs said he does not have the breakdown by active duty versus family members versus retirees and only has details on the 15 service members identified in the first update.

Related Topics

Pentagon Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ukraine oligarchs bankroll equipment in virus figh ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

41 minutes ago

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

1 hour ago

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

1 hour ago

Poland bans domestic flights, warns of virus sprea ..

45 minutes ago

Americans face shutdown as coronavirus keeps sprea ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.