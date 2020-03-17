Pentagon Says 18 US Service Members Tested Positive for Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Pentagon has confirmed that eighteen US service members have tested positive for the coronavirus, Joint Staff Surgeon Paul Friedrichs told reporters on Monday.

"495 total [coronavirus] tests have been done as of yesterday morning," Friedrichs said.

"How many service members have tested positive, I am tracking 15 service members as of 5:00 this morning [EST]... [then] this came out at 7:00 in the morning, and it was 18."

Friedrichs said he does not have the breakdown by active duty versus family members versus retirees and only has details on the 15 service members identified in the first update.