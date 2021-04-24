UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Says 2 B-52 Bombers Arrived Near Afghanistan For Force Protection Of US Pullout

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 01:50 AM

Pentagon Says 2 B-52 Bombers Arrived Near Afghanistan for Force Protection of US Pullout

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved an extended deployment of the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier in the middle East and the deployment of long-range bombers to the region, two of which have already arrived, as a move to provide US forces in Afghanistan protection during the pullout, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

US and NATO forces in Afghanistan will withdraw ground forces from the country by May 1 and they aim to complete the pullout by September 11.

"[Austin] He has approved some additional measures today, he has approved the extension of USS Eisenhower to remain in the Central Command area of responsibility for a period of time and he has approved the addition of some long-range bombers to be deployed to the region," Kirby said in a press briefing. "Two of those B-52s have arrived in the region."

Kirby said it is possible there can be a temporary increase of US ground forces in Afghanistan who will help facilitate an orderly withdrawal.

US media reported earlier on Friday that the United States is already starting to remove military equipment from Afghanistan. Kirby confirmed the report, adding that equipment will be brought to the United States, deployed to other regions in the world, transferred to Afghan security forces, or destroyed.

Moreover, Kirby said all military equipment will be shipped out of Afghanistan by air but he does not have an estimate at the moment of how much the US withdrawal operation will cost.

In the meantime, Afghanistan is still witnessing clashes between Taliban insurgents and the Afghan military despite the launch of peace talks between the movement and Kabul in Qatar's Doha last September.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Kenneth McKenzie said on Thursday that intra-Afghan peace talks currently appear to be in a short-term deadlock and emphasized the need for the United States to continue supporting the Afghan government in order to prevent it from collapsing after foreign forces withdraw.

