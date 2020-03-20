Pentagon Says 2,600 EUCOM Personnel in Self-Violation, 35 Tested Positive for Virus

At least 2,600 military and civilian personnel in US European Command (EUCOM) are in self-isolation over possible exposure to the coronavirus with 35 testing positive so far, the Defense Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) At least 2,600 military and civilian personnel in US European Command (EUCOM) are in self-isolation over possible exposure to the coronavirus with 35 testing positive so far, the Defense Department said on Friday.

"2,600 are in self-isolation as a precaution due to travel or other reasons. These individuals are not necessarily sick, but may have been exposed and are doing their due diligence following health preventative measures; that number includes those who may have been tested, but not positive, and those who did indeed tested positive which is 35," the Pentagon said in a statement.