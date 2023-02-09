Pentagon Says 3 Balloon Incidents Happened During Trump Admin., 1 at Start of Biden Admin.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Three Chinese balloon incidents took place during the previous Trump administration and one more took place in the early days of the Biden administration in addition to the most recent one, US Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder told reporters on Wednesday.

"What we know is that over the last several years...

during the previous administration, subsequent analysis determined that objects that have traversed over the United States, although not for the duration of this fifth balloon, were ultimately determined to be PRC's (People's Republic of China) surveillance balloons," Ryder said during a press briefing. "Three during the last administration, one at the beginning of the Biden administration."

When asked whether the latest balloon was the second that took place during the Biden administration, Ryder said - "correct."