Pentagon Says 65 Ukrainian Soldiers Completed Patriot Training in US This Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Sixty-five Ukrainian soldiers completed their training on Patriot air defense systems this week and returned to Europe, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"Just this week, 65 Ukrainian air defenders completed Patriot training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and have now arrived back in Europe," Ryder said during a press briefing.