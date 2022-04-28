UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says About 55 Howitzers Delivered To Ukraine, Training Underway

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Pentagon Says About 55 Howitzers Delivered to Ukraine, Training Underway

More than 60% of the 90 howitzers recently committed to Ukraine by President Joe Biden have been delivered to the country, a senior US defense official said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) More than 60% of the 90 howitzers recently committed to Ukraine by President Joe Biden have been delivered to the country, a senior US defense official said on Thursday.

"We would now assess that more than 60% of the M777 howitzers that were committed in both PDA (Presidential Drawdown Authority) seven and eight, so of the 90, have now been transferred to the Ukrainian military in just the last week," the official told a press briefing.

The official added that the United States is currently training a second group of more than 50 Ukrainians on how to operate the howitzers and the Q-64 mobile radar. It is expected to last for about a week.

Earlier on Thursday, Biden asked Congress for $33 billion in supplemental funds to support Ukraine, including $20.4 billion in military and security assistance. It comes on top of two military aid packages worth $800 million each, recently announced by the Biden administration.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia has said that the aim of the special operation is to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine and that it is targeting the country's military infrastructure only.

