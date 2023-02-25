Pentagon Says 'Absolutely Important' to Keep Lines of Communication With Russia, China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The United States considers it "absolutely important" to keep lines of communication with Russia and China open in spite of all the tensions, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Friday.

"I think it's important, absolutely important to keep the lines of communication open with Russia, also with China. So, this is something that (Defense) Secretary (Lloyd) Austin has talked about frequently, and that it's an important responsibility of all nations, particularly those that maintain vast military arsenals to keep those lines of communication open to reduce the potential for miscalculation," Ryder said during a press briefing.