Pentagon Says All Equipment Sent To Ukraine Would Get Where Needed, Used Accordingly

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 09:08 PM

The Defense Department is assured that all the provided US military equipment to Ukraine would arrive where it is supposed to and would be used accordingly, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The Defense Department is assured that all the provided US military equipment to Ukraine would arrive where it is supposed to and would be used accordingly, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday.

"I am assured, with every conversation I have that the equipment is getting to where it's needed, and being used accordingly," the official said.

The official noted that the US government is not putting trackers on the provided Stinger and Javelin missiles.

On Tuesday, the corporate US media reported citing sources briefed by US intelligence that the United States lacks the capability to reliably track the array of weapons it has sent to Ukraine.

The Biden administration factored in the risk of providing weapons to Ukraine that may end up in the hands of militias and other groups that the United States does not want to arm.

However, officials currently view a failure to adequately arm Ukraine as a greater risk, the report said.

The United States relies on the Ukraine government for information about the situation in the country due to a lack of "US boots on the ground," the report said. US officials recognize they may be given hand-picked information to strengthen Ukrainian requests for aid, the report added.

US officials are less concerned at the moment about the weapons falling into the hands of the Russian forces, according to the report.

