Pentagon Says Analyzing Request to Help Control Traffic as DC Gears Up for Truck Protest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Pentagon is analyzing a request for assistance from the US Capitol Police and other authorities to help controlling traffic during a trucker protest expected in Washington on March 1, Press Secretary John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"The Department is analyzing a request for assistance from the US Capitol Police and the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency," Kirby said in a statement. "Those agencies have asked for National Guard personnel to provide support at traffic control points in and around the District to help the USCP and DC government address potential challenges stemming from possible disruptions at key traffic arteries."

No decision has been made yet to approve these requests, Kirby said.