Pentagon Says Armed US F-18 Fighter Jets Flew Over Kabul to Ensure Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) US F-18 fighter jets flew over the Afghan capital of Kabul to ensure security around the airport area, Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor said on Thursday.

"As we look at the last 24 hours, F-18s from the Ronald Reagan carrier strike group flew armed over watched flights over Kabul to ensure enhanced security," Taylor said during a briefing.

Taylor added that the F-18 jets are flying continuously in support of the US efforts to evacuate Americans and allies from Afghanistan.