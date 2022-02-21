UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Attack On Ukraine Can Happen Today, Diplomacy Still Possible

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby claimed on Monday that Russia could attack Ukraine today, noting that there is still room for diplomacy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby claimed on Monday that Russia could attack Ukraine today, noting that there is still room for diplomacy.

"We've been saying for a long time now that a Russian attack can come any day now. Well, today might be that day," Kirby told CNN, adding that "we continue to exhaust every possible diplomatic option here going forward."

