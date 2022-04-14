WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The US Defense Department has attempted to reach Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu less than a week ago but was unsuccessful due to a lack of interest on the Russian side, spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"I have no conversations with Minister Shoigu to read out today. I don't know when the last attempt was but it wasn't long ago, I think less than a week or so ago. And again, there was no interest by the Russians. I can't speak for Chairman (of the Joint Chiefs of Staff) Mark Milley and I don't think he has had any conversations," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby pointed out that the United States is still checking the deconfliction line with Russia every day amid the conflict in Ukraine, but has not used it to transmit any content.

In March, the Defense Department said it maintains many ways to communicate US concerns directly to the Russian leadership separate from the new deconfliction line established to prevent a conflict with NATO over Moscow's special operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.