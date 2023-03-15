Pentagon Says Austin Not in Contact With Shoigu Over US Drone Crash in Black Sea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has not talked to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu after an incident involving a Russian fighter jet and a US drone over the Black Sea, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"So in terms of Secretary Austin talking to his counterpart, not at this time," Ryder said during a press briefing. "To my knowledge, DOD (Defense Department) officials have not spoken specifically to Russian authorities on this particular incident."