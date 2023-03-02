Pentagon Says Austin Will Depart This Weekend for Trip to Jordan, Egypt, Israel

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will depart for a trip to the Middle East for talks with leaders in Jordan, Egypt and Israel, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will depart for a trip to the middle East for talks with leaders in Jordan, Egypt and Israel, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"Secretary Austin will depart this weekend on a planned, multi-day visit to the Middle East region, with locations that include Jordan, Egypt and Israel," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Austin looks forward to discussions with leaders in the region, which are intended to strengthen partnerships and enhance cooperation, Ryder said.