Pentagon Says Austin Will Depart This Weekend For Trip To Jordan, Egypt, Israel

Published March 02, 2023

Pentagon Says Austin Will Depart This Weekend for Trip to Jordan, Egypt, Israel

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will depart for a trip to the Middle East for talks with leaders in Jordan, Egypt and Israel, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will depart for a trip to the middle East for talks with leaders in Jordan, Egypt and Israel, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"Secretary Austin will depart this weekend on a planned, multi-day visit to the Middle East region, with locations that include Jordan, Egypt and Israel," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Austin looks forward to discussions with leaders in the region, which are intended to strengthen partnerships and enhance cooperation, Ryder said.

