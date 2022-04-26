UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Aware Of Blasts In Transnistria, Too Soon To Assign Liability

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Pentagon Says Aware of Blasts in Transnistria, Too Soon to Assign Liability

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The United States has seen reports of explosions in Transnistria, but it is too early to judge what happened and who is responsible, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

"We've seen reports of these explosions. It is difficult to know ... exactly what happened here or who is responsible. We are watching this as best we can. It is too soon to know exactly what is significance here," he told CNN.

When asked if it might be a "provocation" on the side of Russia, Kirby said that "certainly we are going to be looking if that is the case."

"We cannot rule anything out at this time," he added.

A series of explosions occurred on Monday in Tiraspol in the building of the Ministry of State Security of the unrecognized republic. On Tuesday, two explosions hit the Maiac town in the Grigoriopol district of Transnistria. No casualties were reported following the blasts.

Later, a Transnistrian government source told Sputnik that Kiev is seeking to drag Moldova and the breakaway republic of Transnistria into the Ukraine conflict.

The Kremlin has expressed concerns over the developments, noting that it is closely monitoring the situation.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon Tiraspol Kiev United States Moldova Government Best

Recent Stories

PIA Boeing 777 put on standby for PM's visit to KS ..

PIA Boeing 777 put on standby for PM's visit to KSA: Report

3 minutes ago
 Food Authority confiscates unwholesome meat, oil f ..

Food Authority confiscates unwholesome meat, oil from Int'l fast food chains

5 minutes ago
 Fine of Rs. 249.7 mn imposed on violators, 22,393 ..

Fine of Rs. 249.7 mn imposed on violators, 22,393 reports registered during last ..

5 minutes ago
 New Delhi Welcomes Tesla Plans to Set Up Productio ..

New Delhi Welcomes Tesla Plans to Set Up Production in India - Transport Ministe ..

5 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 26 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 26 Apr 2022

6 minutes ago
 Chernobyl radiation 'abnormal' since Russian takeo ..

Chernobyl radiation 'abnormal' since Russian takeover: IAEA chief

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.