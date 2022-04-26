Pentagon Says Aware of Blasts in Transnistria, Too Soon to Assign Liability

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The United States has seen reports of explosions in Transnistria, but it is too early to judge what happened and who is responsible, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

"We've seen reports of these explosions. It is difficult to know ... exactly what happened here or who is responsible. We are watching this as best we can. It is too soon to know exactly what is significance here," he told CNN.

When asked if it might be a "provocation" on the side of Russia, Kirby said that "certainly we are going to be looking if that is the case."

"We cannot rule anything out at this time," he added.

A series of explosions occurred on Monday in Tiraspol in the building of the Ministry of State Security of the unrecognized republic. On Tuesday, two explosions hit the Maiac town in the Grigoriopol district of Transnistria. No casualties were reported following the blasts.

Later, a Transnistrian government source told Sputnik that Kiev is seeking to drag Moldova and the breakaway republic of Transnistria into the Ukraine conflict.

The Kremlin has expressed concerns over the developments, noting that it is closely monitoring the situation.