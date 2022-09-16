Pentagon Says Aware of Massachusetts Migrant Situation, Probing Use of Texas Air Assets

The US Defense Department is aware of the activation of Massachusetts state National Guard forces to assist migrants flown there from an air base in Texas, the use of which is being probed, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The US Defense Department is aware of the activation of Massachusetts state National Guard forces to assist migrants flown there from an air base in Texas, the use of which is being probed, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Friday.

Florida this week flew approximately 50 migrants who illegally crossed the US-Mexico border to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, purportedly from Kelly Field at Joint Base San Antonio in Texas.

"I'm aware of the migrants that have been brought to Massachusetts," Ryder said during a press briefing. "We'll look into what exactly the situation was at Kelly (Field) ... Just because aircraft are taking off from a location does not necessarily mean that there's Defense Department involvement, but again, we'll look into that.

"

The migrants who arrived at Martha's Vineyard will be offered shelter and other services on a military base in Cape Cod by order of Governor Charlie Baker, US media reported on Friday. Up to 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard could be called up to assist in the effort.

Both missions are conducted in state active-duty status under their respective governors, meaning the Pentagon is not financially responsible for the activations, according to Ryder.

States including Florida and Texas have been protesting the Biden administration's border and immigration policy by transporting migrants to so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions" including those in Washington and Massachusetts.