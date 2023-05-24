UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says B-1 Bombers Flew Over Baltic Sea, Had Safe Interaction With Russian Aircraft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder confirmed on Tuesday that two US B-1 bombers flew over the Baltic Sea and had a professional interaction with Russian aircraft.

"So we do have two B-1 bombers that are part of a bomber Task Force, which, of course, is a Air Force Global Strike command formation that we fly regularly around the world in various countries," Ryder said. "This is a long planned exercise in Europe and my understanding is that it was a safe and professional interaction with Russian aircraft.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said a Russian Su-27 fighter jet on Tuesday escorted two US B-1B bombers over the Baltic Sea because they were flying toward Russian airspace.

According to the center, two air targets approaching the Russian state border over the Baltic Sea were detected and the Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to prevent the foreign aircraft from entering Russian airspace.

