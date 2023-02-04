UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Balloon Transiting Latin America Is Another Chinese Surveillance Balloon

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2023 | 10:18 PM

The Pentagon said the US has detected a second Chinese surveillance balloon, this one transiting Latin America

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) The Pentagon said the US has detected a second Chinese surveillance balloon, this one transiting Latin America.

"We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon," spokesman Patrick Ryder said in a statement to CNN.

Beijing said the first balloon detected over the US is a civilian airship involved with scientific research.

