Pentagon Says Balloon Transiting Latin America Is Another Chinese Surveillance Balloon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) The Pentagon said the US has detected a second Chinese surveillance balloon, this one transiting Latin America.

"We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon," spokesman Patrick Ryder said in a statement to CNN.

Beijing said the first balloon detected over the US is a civilian airship involved with scientific research.