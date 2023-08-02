Pentagon Says Being More Secretive About Taiwan Security Aid Due to Operational Concerns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The United States is revealing fewer details about its latest security aid package to Taiwan due to operational and diplomatic concerns, Defense Department Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"The reason why we are being more circumspect on this is due to operational security on the part of the Taiwanese, as well as sensitivity to the diplomatic situation," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Last week, the Biden administration announced a $345 million drawdown of military aid for Taiwan.

The package will include intelligence and surveillance assets, missiles, firearms and air defense systems, according to US media reports.

The package is the first for Taiwan to take equipment directly from the US military stocks instead of procuring through contracts, which mirrors the method used to arm Ukraine.

The package comes amid increasing US security engagement with Taiwan as the Biden administration continues to advocate against any unilateral changes to the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.