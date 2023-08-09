Pentagon Says Biden Gave 'Green Light' to Training Ukrainian Pilots on F-16s

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) US President Joe Biden approved a joint effort with European allies to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Tuesday.

"We have, and the president has, given the green light to allow and support the training to move forward, but I just don't have any further update at this time when it comes to specific pilots being trained," Singh said during a press briefing, when asked about the status of the training.

Last week, US media reported that the United States and Ukraine identified a total of 32 pilots to possibly participate in F-16 training, although fluency in English remains a barrier to starting.

A group of NATO countries led by Denmark and the Netherlands are set to begin training Ukrainians on F-16s as soon as a final training plan is developed and approved.