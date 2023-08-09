Open Menu

Pentagon Says Biden Gave 'Green Light' To Training Ukrainian Pilots On F-16s

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Pentagon Says Biden Gave 'Green Light' to Training Ukrainian Pilots on F-16s

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) US President Joe Biden approved a joint effort with European allies to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Tuesday.

"We have, and the president has, given the green light to allow and support the training to move forward, but I just don't have any further update at this time when it comes to specific pilots being trained," Singh said during a press briefing, when asked about the status of the training.

Last week, US media reported that the United States and Ukraine identified a total of 32 pilots to possibly participate in F-16 training, although fluency in English remains a barrier to starting.

A group of NATO countries led by Denmark and the Netherlands are set to begin training Ukrainians on F-16s as soon as a final training plan is developed and approved.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Pentagon United States Netherlands Denmark Media

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

27 minutes ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

25 minutes ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

28 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

25 minutes ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

25 minutes ago
Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Pr ..

Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Presidential Palace - Reports

17 minutes ago
 Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime M ..

Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime Minister Khan From Politics for ..

17 minutes ago
 SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah ..

SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah&#039;s real estate sector

41 minutes ago
 Sirajul Haq demands neutral caretaker setup

Sirajul Haq demands neutral caretaker setup

17 minutes ago
 Mexico Not Planning to Join BRICS - President

Mexico Not Planning to Join BRICS - President

17 minutes ago
 Young farmer electrocuted

Young farmer electrocuted

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World