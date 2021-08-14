Pentagon Says Bulk of 3,000 Troops to Arrive in Afghanistan This Weekend

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The bulk of the 3,000 US troops will arrive to Kabul by the end of the weekend to support the withdrawal operation while some elements of one of the marine infantry battalions are already there, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"Some elements of one of the Marine infantry battalions are already there in Kabul," Kirby said at a press briefing. "The rest of their forces will continue to flow over the next couple of days and I expect that by the end of the weekend the bulk of the three thousand, that we talked about yesterday, will be in place."