Pentagon Says Cameras Missing From US Drone Boats Iran Tried to Seize

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The cameras installed on the US drone boats that Iran tried to seize are missing, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that the cameras were missing," Ryder said during a press briefing. "These are unclassified, unsensitive, off-the-shelf technology."

However, Ryder also said he cannot confirm that Iran took the cameras.