Pentagon Says Can Not Corroborate Reports of Iran Planning to Provide Missiles to Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The US Defense Department has no information at present to confirm the reports that Iran is planning to provide surface-to-surface missiles to Russia, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"I've seen the press reports on that. I don't have any information to corroborate that at this time," Ryder said, commenting on media reports that Iran is allegedly planning to provide surface-to-surface missiles to Russia.

On Sunday, the Washington Post reported, citing US intelligence sources, that Iran was going to send missiles to Russia, including its short-range Fatah-110 and Zolfgar as well as export military drones.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Monday denied the US media reports alleging that Iran is sending weapons to Russia for use during the special military operation in Ukraine. Kanaani reiterated the government's position that Iran will not export weapons to any party to the conflict.

Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Iran did not supply Russia with weapons to be used in Ukraine.

In late August, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the topic of Russia's alleged purchase of combat drones from Iran was artificially spread by US media.