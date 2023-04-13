Pentagon Says Cannot Comment on Reports of Suspect in Intel Leaks Probe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The Pentagon is limited in what it can say about the classified documents that have been leaked and cannot comment on media reports of a potential suspect, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"We will also be very limited in what we can say about any of the documents themselves," Ryder said at a press briefing.

The spokesperson on media reports of a potential suspect said it is a law enforcement matter and he will not provide a comment.